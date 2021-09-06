3 killed as train hits microbus

Moulvibazar, 5 Sept: Three people were killed and five others injured as a train hit a microbus at a Rail Crossing near Bhatera area under Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred on an open rail crossing to the west of the Hossainpur Bus Stand in the Bhatera area, said Abu Naser Rikabdar, an Additional Superintendent of Police from Moulvibazar.

A child was among the dead. The injured were sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred on a dirt road in Hossainpur area when the microbus attempted a risky crossing over the rail line, said Md Habib Uddin, the Station Master of Kulaura Station.

The victims were guests who had come from Sylhet to attend the wedding of local resident Suhel Miah, said witness Jashim Miah.

The dirt road was seldom travelled by car and the driver may have missed the train because it was hidden from view by a turn.

After the train crashed into the vehicle, it was pushed along the rail line for nearly 300 metres, Jashim said.

All of the victims were taken to Osmani Medical

College Hospital, he said. Rail service resumed after a fire service team removed the vehicle, said Kulaura Railway Engineer Jewel Ahmed.



