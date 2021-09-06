Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

3 killed as train hits microbus

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Our Correspondent

Moulvibazar, 5 Sept:  Three people were killed and five others injured as a train hit a microbus at a Rail Crossing near Bhatera area under Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Sunday afternoon.
The accident occurred on an open rail crossing to the west of the Hossainpur Bus Stand in the Bhatera area, said Abu Naser Rikabdar, an Additional Superintendent of Police from Moulvibazar.
A child was among the dead. The injured were sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment.
The accident occurred on a dirt road in Hossainpur area when the microbus attempted a risky crossing over the rail line, said Md Habib Uddin, the Station Master of Kulaura Station.
The victims were guests who had come from Sylhet to attend the wedding of local resident Suhel Miah, said witness Jashim Miah.
The dirt road was seldom travelled by car and the driver may have missed the train because it was hidden from view by a turn.
After the train crashed into the vehicle, it was pushed along the rail line for nearly 300 metres, Jashim said.
All of the victims were taken to Osmani Medical
    College Hospital, he said.  Rail service resumed after a fire service team removed the vehicle, said Kulaura Railway Engineer Jewel Ahmed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC condemns BTRC inaction to stop online character assassination
Journo Muzakkir Murder
Taliban battle for Panjshir as US warns of Afghanistan civil war
Padma still swelling
3 killed as train hits microbus
RAB nabs killer of bus driver, 5 other suspects
IGP calls MP’s query on Boat Club not fair, logical or legal
Another die of dengue, 315 new cases in 24hrs


Latest News
New Zealand bounce back as Tigers suffer first defeat
Bangladesh women's football team to leave for Nepal Monday
6 arrested over Hanif Paribahan bus driver's murder
Bangabandhu Media Centre opens at Press Club of India Monday
ACC quizzes three more Titas officials over graft charges
Mechanic dies of electrocution in city
All police personnel to get rank-based training by next year: IGP
New Zealand attacker radicalized by neighbours, mother says
Man killed in Sarishabari road accident
HC issues rule over DU teacher Samia Rahman's demotion
Most Read News
Mental health for all
Obituary
Youth drowns in Dhaka jheel as boat ride turns tragic
Another black fungus patient identified in Chattogram
Ultimate paradigm shift in the meat industry
India imports 50,000 tonnes of GM soyameal from BD
Teens shock defending champ Osaka, No 3 Tsitsipas at US Open
The African World War: ‘The Erasers’ in Congo
Tigers eyeing first T20 series win against New Zealand
Captain Nawshad: A tale of grit and self-sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft