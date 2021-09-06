Video
Pirganj Bus Robbery

RAB nabs killer of bus driver, 5 other suspects

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent 

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested six suspected robbers who were involved in looting valuables from passengers of a bus after killing its driver in Rangpur's Pirganj upazila on August 31.
Acting on a tip-off, RAB-1 and RAB-13 raided several places of Ashulia, in the outskirts of Dhaka, and Gaibandha districts yesterday and detained them, said a press release issues in Dhaka on Sunday.
The arrested are Nayan Chandra Roy, 22, son of Sushil Chandra Roy, Md Reazul Islam alias Lalu, 22, son of late Razzak Ali, Md
    Omar Farooq ,19, son of  Md Anwar, Md Firoz Kabir, 20, son of Md Abu Bakar, Abu Saeed Mollah, 25, son of Md Abdur Rauf and Shakil Mia, 26, hailing from Gaibandha district.
During the preliminary interrogation, the nabbed persons confessed that they were involved in the murder of Hanif Paribahan bus driver Manzur Hossain, 55, hailing from Pirganj area of Rangpur district.
Manzur Hossain was killed while the arrested were trying to hijack his bus at around 8:00pm on August 31.
RAB seized 5 knives, including the knife used in the murder, one looted mobile phone and 5 other mobile phones from their possession.  Legal proceedings were taken in this regard.


