IGP calls MP’s query on Boat Club not fair, logical or legal

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed on Sunday said arrangement has been made to conduct training at least once a year for every police member from constable to additional IG.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given instructions to conduct training for every member of the police once a year," he made the remarks while inaugurating a training course for all members of the police at the Hall of Integrity at the Police Headquarters.

Dr Benazir said the training course has been arranged as per the instructions of the Prime Minister to further enhance the skills of police personnel in various fields.

Benazir Ahmed said he would not respond to a lawmaker's query on whether he has government permission to be the President of the much-talked about Boat Club. "IGP will not react to what he has said as a member of the parliament ... It is not fair, logical or legal," he said while replying to a question at a programme.

Benazir was speaking to reporters at the Police Headquarters after inaugurating a training programme for all police members. The IGP, however, said he would give answer if anyone wants to know about it personally.

Additional IGs, heads of various police units and senior police officers were present, while all heads of police units joined the

programme virtually.

The IGP said the training has been arranged out of the prescribed courses of all training institutes of Bangladesh Police.

"The training started today in all the training institutes simultaneously. This year we have arranged for the training of 60,000 police personnel. Next year, training will be organized for each of the 212,000 police personnel," he said.

Dr Benazir said there would be separate training courses, modules and trainers for police personnel of each rank, adding, "All police personnel from constables to additional IGs will participate in the training."

He said the training course would be a milestone in building the police force for a modern and developed country by 2041.

Training of ASPs and above officers will be held at Bangladesh Police Academy (BPA) at Sarada in Rajshahi while training for sub-inspector to inspector level officers will be conducted at BPA, DTS, TTS, STS along with all PTS and DMP training academy, he added.











