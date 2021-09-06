Another die of dengue, 315 new cases in 24hrs

One more Dengue patient died while 315 new patients affected with the disease were hospitalised in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 262 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 53 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 11,816 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from

January 1 this year to September 5. Among them, a total of 10,481 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,280. Of them, 1,131 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 149 are receiving it outside the capital.

Among 11,816 infected, 1,460 people have been diagnosed in the first five days of the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 52 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 30 in August and 10 died in September so far.











