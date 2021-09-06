Video
SSC, HSC, PEC students to have classes every day

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent

All educational institutions of the country except the universities will be reopened from September 12 after an 18-month closure due to Covid-19.
After an inter-ministerial meeting held on Sunday at the Cabinet conference room at the Secretariat, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni gave the announcement citing it as the meeting decision.
She said that schools and colleges are set to reopen in phases from September 12.
The SSC and HSC examinees of the year 2021 and 2022 and students of class-5 who will sit for primary education completion (PEC) exam will have regular classes while the remaining students of classes 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9 will come to class only one day in a week, she said.
Regarding preparation, Dipu Moni said, "We have taken full preparation for reopening all primary, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions on September 12. But, if there is anything that needs to be completed, it will be done by September 9."
"Wearing masks and social distancing must be maintained at all time on the campus. There will be adequate arrangements for sanitizers and other hygiene products," she added.
Besides, students will have to regularly exercise in the academic premises.
She said that if any student develops any symptom of Covid-19, they will not be allowed to go to school.
Also, the local administration will close any educational institution, if infections rise, she added.
    Earlier on Thursday, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 had recommended reopening the educational institutions across the country as the infections rate has gone down.
There are around 1.5 lakh educational institutions with 5.0 crore students from primary to higher education in the country. The students mostly remained out of their academic study since March 17, 2020 when the educational institutions were closed due pandemic.


