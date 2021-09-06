Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

C-19 claims 70 lives, infects 2,430 in 24 hours

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 70 people deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands at 26,563. Some 2,430 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,514,456.   
Besides, 5,060 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 95.81 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to
    1,451,063, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 9.66 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.73 per cent and the death rate at 1.75 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 789 labs across the country tested 25,163 samples.
Among the deaths, 31 died in Dhaka division, 20 in Chattogram, six in Sylhet, four in Rangpur, three each in Khulna and Rajshahi, two in Barishal and one in Mymensingh division.
Among the 70 deceased, 40 were men and 30 were women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,188 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,375 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.57 million lives and infected more than 221.26 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 197.77 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC condemns BTRC inaction to stop online character assassination
Journo Muzakkir Murder
Taliban battle for Panjshir as US warns of Afghanistan civil war
Padma still swelling
3 killed as train hits microbus
RAB nabs killer of bus driver, 5 other suspects
IGP calls MP’s query on Boat Club not fair, logical or legal
Another die of dengue, 315 new cases in 24hrs


Latest News
New Zealand bounce back as Tigers suffer first defeat
Bangladesh women's football team to leave for Nepal Monday
6 arrested over Hanif Paribahan bus driver's murder
Bangabandhu Media Centre opens at Press Club of India Monday
ACC quizzes three more Titas officials over graft charges
Mechanic dies of electrocution in city
All police personnel to get rank-based training by next year: IGP
New Zealand attacker radicalized by neighbours, mother says
Man killed in Sarishabari road accident
HC issues rule over DU teacher Samia Rahman's demotion
Most Read News
Mental health for all
Obituary
Youth drowns in Dhaka jheel as boat ride turns tragic
Another black fungus patient identified in Chattogram
Ultimate paradigm shift in the meat industry
India imports 50,000 tonnes of GM soyameal from BD
Teens shock defending champ Osaka, No 3 Tsitsipas at US Open
The African World War: ‘The Erasers’ in Congo
Tigers eyeing first T20 series win against New Zealand
Captain Nawshad: A tale of grit and self-sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft