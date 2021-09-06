C-19 claims 70 lives, infects 2,430 in 24 hours

The country witnessed 70 people deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands at 26,563. Some 2,430 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,514,456.

Besides, 5,060 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 95.81 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to

1,451,063, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 9.66 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.73 per cent and the death rate at 1.75 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 789 labs across the country tested 25,163 samples.

Among the deaths, 31 died in Dhaka division, 20 in Chattogram, six in Sylhet, four in Rangpur, three each in Khulna and Rajshahi, two in Barishal and one in Mymensingh division.

Among the 70 deceased, 40 were men and 30 were women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,188 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,375 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.57 million lives and infected more than 221.26 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 197.77 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







