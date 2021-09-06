Video
Online Customer Scammer

Efforts on to bring back Inspector Sohel Rana from India: DMP chief

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner, Shafiqul Islam,   on Sunday said they are trying to bring back Banani Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Sohel Rana, who is a 'patron' of e-commerce firm, e-orange, from India.
Earlier on Friday, Inspector Sohel Rana was arrested by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Chengrabandha border of Coach Bihar district in West Bengal on charges of trespassing.
"We are trying to bring back him from India though it is not so easy as a case was filed against him in India," the DMP chief said.
Gulshan Division Police has already started investigation into the matter. Receiving the investigation report, legal action will be taken, he added.
He also said investigations are ongoing into allegations against him.
"The Gulshan police department has started an investigation into charges against him. Necessary actions will be taken if they report against him," Shafiqul Islam told the media.
    Sohel was the 10th accused of a case filed on Thursday over embezzlement of money from digital marketplace e-orange.
Inspector Sohel Rana attended his last day in office on September 2. Since then, he has neither come to the police station, nor taken leave.
Sohel Rana, detained by the BSF, is the patron of e-commerce platform 'e-orange' which has embezzled crores of taka of customers. He works under the DMP.
His sister and brother-in-law were running the e-orange. They have already been arrested.
Meanwhile,   the DMP on Sunday transferred Inspector Sohel Rana from the Banani Police Station. A press release signed by the DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam confirmed the matter stating that 21 cops, including Inspector Sohel, have been transferred from their previous posts.
Alamgir Gazi, Inspector (Investigation) of Uttara East Police Station, was appointed at the Banani Police Station as a replacement.


