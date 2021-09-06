Video
Section 144 declared over N’khali AL’s factional feud

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent

Noakhali district administration on Sunday imposed section 144 in Maijdee of sadar upazila as three factional groups of Awami League (AL) called demonstrations separately at the same venue on Monday centering the upcoming committee formation of the Noakhali district AL.
According to the Noakhali district administration, sadar upazila's Maijdee town and adjacent areas-Dutterhat, Sonapur-will be under section 144 from 6:00am to 6:00pm on Monday.
All kinds of meetings, rally and gatherings have
    been banned during this period. Additional police have been deployed in different parts of the area, said Noakhali DC Khorshed Alam Khan.
Tensions are running high in the Maijdee town over the Noakhali district AL committee formation and the announcement of meetings of three rivalry groups at same place and time.


