

Edible oil price hiked for fourth time in 8 months

The Commerce Ministry on Sunday withdrew its previous decision to cut Tk 4 for every litre of edible oil on the demand of the oil companies. After ministry decision, prices of edible

oil in the country will be increased again by Tk 4 per litre from this week.

Following repeated pressure from the refiners and producers, the Commerce Ministry on Sunday gave its approval to reinstate edible oil price set on May 27 and reduced in June. Oil companies were giving pressure to increase edible oil price due to price hike in the international market.

The price of edible oil was last raised on May 27. Earlier, the price was increased on March 15 and February 18. Later on June this year, the price was deducted by Tk 4 for per litre.

A review of local market price shows that market price of soybean oil, which was opened a year ago, was Tk 88 to Tk 93 for loose oil, Tk 105 for bottled soybean oil and palm super oil was Tk 80 per litre.

On September 5, the ministry re-fixed bottled soybean oil of per litre at Tk145-153, whereas five-litre bottled soybean oil at Tk 690-728 withdrawing its June decision to cut by Tk 4 per litre.

Earlier on May 27, the ministry fixed bottled soybean oil of per litre at Tk145-153, whereas five-litre bottled soybean oil at Tk690-728.

On April 17, Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Banaspati Manufacturers Association made a proposal to increase the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk 5 to Tk 144 per liter. However the government rejected the proposal.

On March 15, price of unpacked soybean oil has been set at Tk 113 per litre, up from Tk 107, at the mill gate while the retail price of bottled soybean oil was fixed at Tk 139 per litre, which will be Tk 127 at the mill gate and Tk 131 for dealers.

On February 18, the retail price of soybean oil was set Tk 135 per litre, which was Tk 123 at the mill gate and Tk 127 for dealers a month ago.

However, the retail and wholesale prices of a five-litre bottle of soybean oil have risen to Tk 660 from Tk 625 and Tk 640 from Tk 600 respectively. The price has increased to Tk 620 from Tk 585 at the mill gate.

According to the Commerce Ministry, soybean oil was priced at Tk 52.11 per litre in the international market before Covid-19 outbreak (about two years ago). At present, the import price is Tk 135.64 per litre. International price of soybean oil has increased by around 160 per cent during the period.

According to Commerce Ministry officials, edible oil importers and traders have suggested to the Ministry to increase the price. The government on Sunday agreed and gave approval to increase the price considering edible oil price hike in the world market.

According to the Ministry officials, prior to the approval of increasing the price, the government has reviewed the market situation on raising the price of edible oil.

Following the trader's proposal Ministry's Additional Secretary (Import and Inland Trade-IIT) AHM Safiquzzaman screened local and international markets through the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission and the Market Monitoring Committee.

They have recommended the government to increase the edible oil price claiming it as 'logical'. Following their recommendation, edible oil price was increased by Tk 4 per litre from this week.

When contacted, Safiquzzaman said the prices of crude soybean and palm oil in the world market are on an upward trend. Besides, freight charges have also increased by 360 per cent. They had taken into consideration everything, including bank's LC.

After a few rounds of price hikes, the price of edible oil was raised to Tk 153 per litre increasing by Tk 9 in last May. However, the refiners reduced the prices by Tk 4 per litre in June ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.

The decision of price reduction was informed through a press release issued under the signature of Nurul Islam Mollah, Secretary of Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, in June this year.

Following the decision of reduction, the consumers were buying per litre of bottled soybean oil at Tk 149 from July 1 with a 2.6 per cent decrease in the price of Tk 153 set in May.

As per the decision, retail price of loose soybean oil was set at Tk 125 per litre and loose palm oil at Tk 108 per litre. The price of a five-litre bottle of soybean was set at Tk 712.

Earlier on May 27, the price of soybean oil was increased by Tk 9 in one go. As a result, the price of a liter of bottled soybean oil has gone up from Tk 144 to Tk 153.

According to trade body leaders, prices of soybean, palm, and other edible oils were reduced considering the Eid-ul-Azha, coronavirus situation, and consumer purchasing capacity, subject to discussions with the Commerce Ministry and Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission.

Traders said soybean oil prices are currently the highest in nine years. They said the highest price of edible oil in a decade was in mid-2012. Bottled soybeans were sold at Tk 135 per litre that year. In 2021, traders have increased retail price of a litre of bottled soybean oil at Tk 153 from Tk 144 per litre.

According to the announcement, open soybean oil will be sold at Tk 129 per litre while bottled soybean oil will be sold at Tk 153, palm super oil at Tk 112 and 5 litre bottle of soybean oil at Tk 728. The retail price of a litre of bottled soybean oil will be highest Tk 153, while a five-litre bottle at Tk 728.





