Second dose starts from Sept 7

The second dose for Covid-19 under mass vaccination campaign will start in the country from next Tuesday.

Dr Shamsul Haque, Member Secretary of the Vaccine Deployment Committee informed this in a virtual health bulletin organized by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday.

He said, "The second dose of the mass vaccination campaign which was conducted from August 7 to 12, will resume on September 7. People will receive the second dose from the same vaccination centre where they were given the first dose."

"We'll try to vaccinate senior citizens and women for the first two hours from 9am to 11am. People have to bring the vaccine card. We have delivered the required amount of vaccines to the districts and upazilas. Regular first and second dose vaccinations will be conducted at the centres during the second dose campaign. We have made arrangement for pregnant women, who do not receive an SMS. They can go to the registered centre and get vaccinated. However, she must carry the ANC card or the specialist doctor's recommendation, where it will be mentioned that she is pregnant. Breastfeeding women can also receive the vaccine without SMS,"

Dr. Shamsul Haque farther said, "We are trying to ensure that people with disabilities can get vaccinated by registering with a 'Subarna card' issued by the Department of Social Welfare. There will be a new window from where people with disabilities can get vaccinated.

However, in all cases, the 'come of age' is considered above 18 years and as per the decision of the National Committee, we have arranged to register and vaccinate the resident students of the university through the UGC. Many of them have been vaccinated. We are trying to ensure that those who do not have a national identity card can register using a birth certificate. But that list has to come to us through the university. We hope we will be able to give this opportunity to the students of the university very soon."

Prof Dr Md Nazmul Islam, a spokesman to DGHS, took part in the bulletin and said, "The rise in corona infections has slowed down significantly. Coming below 10 per cent yesterday is good news for us. If this reduced pace of infection continues, the number of patients can be expected to drop in September. Although the rate of infection has come down, there is no room for complacency here."









