Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:46 AM
HC rules questioning DU teacher Samia’s demotion

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why the decision of demotion to Samia Rahman, a teacher of mass communication and journalism of Dhaka University (DU) from associate professor to assistant professor on charge of plagiarism in her research would not be declared illegal.
The court asked the Registrar of DU to submit three reports constituted by the authority including the review report, inquiry report and tribunal recommendation in three weeks.
The Secretary of Education Ministry, Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, DU syndicate and 8 others have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.
A virtual HC bench of Justice M. Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md. Mostafizur Rahman issued the rule after hearing a writ petition filed by Samia Rahman on August 31 challenging the legality of the demotion order.
Besides, the HC also issued another rule asking the respondents why the decision of demotion from associate professor to assistant professor would not be declared unlawful and why the writ petitioner should not be given her all financial and general facilities from January 28 this year.
Lawyer Barrister Hasan MS Azim appeared for Samia Rahman in the court while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State.



