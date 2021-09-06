Video
Monday, 6 September, 2021
Bangabandhu Digital University completes all exams online

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University successfully completed all its online examinations with the software PRExa created under their own supervision.
The university authority announced this in a press release on Sunday.
The statement said at the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, all educational institutions in the country had closed down their academic programmes. To get rid of this situation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University started research and invented PRExa software.
All the academic examinations of the university for the year 2020 were taken through this software. The university administration has started taking the September 2021 exams through PRExa software from Sunday.


