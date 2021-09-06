Video
PM to inaugurate 5 power plants on Sept 12: Nasrul

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Special Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate five power plants on September 12 which could be able to add 879 MW of electricity to the national grid.
Bibiyana-III 400 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant, Meghnaghat 104 MW Power Plant, Chattogram 100 MW Power Plant Unit-2, Modhumoti 100 MW Power Plant and upgradation of Sylhet 150 MW Power Plant into 225 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through videoconferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence, according to the Power Division.
"We are producing 25,235 MW of electricity including captive power generation. When we took charges in 2009 it was only 4,942 MW," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told the media on Saturday.
"As per our election pledge we have brought around 99.5 percent of the population under electricity facilities due to the bold and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."
"With sincere and relentless efforts by the government, the per capita electricity generation reached 560 kWh, which was only 220 kWh in 2009. And the system loss was brought down to 8.49 percent from 14.33 percent," he added.
Nasrul Hamid said the Awami League-led government had achieved tremendous successes in the power sector during its last 12 years and had given top priority to power and energy sector's development considering its importance in the overall enhancement of the country.
According to the Power Ministry, the government has successfully constructed 119 power plants having capacity of electricity production of 20,293 MW in its tenure.
The State Minister said the government had a target of generating 24,000MW electricity by 2021 but in the meantime the target has already exceeded.



