Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BARI holds training on agri-products processing tech development

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Staff Correspondent

The Postharvest Technology Division (PHTD) of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) organised a day-long farmers group training (Group-1) on 'Agricultural products processing technology development' at Marta village of Sreepur upazila in Gazipur on Saturday under the project AFACI-APPT, Bangladesh. A total of 30 farmers including unemployment women and youth participated at the training program on Guava and Pineapple Processing (Guava Natural Jelly and Mixed Natural Jelly of Guava and Pineapple).
BARI Director General Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam was present as chief guest while CSO and Head of PHT Division, BARI Md. Hafizul Haque Khan presided over the function. BARI Director (Training and Communication) Dr. Muhammad Samsul Alom was present as special guest. Senior Scientific Officer, PHT Division and Principal Investigator of the AFACI-APPT, Bangladesh Dr. Mohammad Mainuddin Molla discussed training objectives and overview of project. Scientific Officer and Co-PI of the AFACI-APPT, Bangladesh Ashfak Ahmed Sabuz conducted the function.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM to inaugurate 5 power plants on Sept 12: Nasrul
BARI holds training on agri-products processing tech development
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali at Sunday's rnreception
Mariners seek PM’s intervention to save their jobs
Tofail’s condition improves, shifted to cabin   
BAKASAS demands upgrading job rank
4 suspected JMB militants held
IU to start final exams from Sept 12


Latest News
New Zealand bounce back as Tigers suffer first defeat
Bangladesh women's football team to leave for Nepal Monday
6 arrested over Hanif Paribahan bus driver's murder
Bangabandhu Media Centre opens at Press Club of India Monday
ACC quizzes three more Titas officials over graft charges
Mechanic dies of electrocution in city
All police personnel to get rank-based training by next year: IGP
New Zealand attacker radicalized by neighbours, mother says
Man killed in Sarishabari road accident
HC issues rule over DU teacher Samia Rahman's demotion
Most Read News
Mental health for all
Obituary
Youth drowns in Dhaka jheel as boat ride turns tragic
Another black fungus patient identified in Chattogram
Ultimate paradigm shift in the meat industry
India imports 50,000 tonnes of GM soyameal from BD
Teens shock defending champ Osaka, No 3 Tsitsipas at US Open
The African World War: ‘The Erasers’ in Congo
Tigers eyeing first T20 series win against New Zealand
Captain Nawshad: A tale of grit and self-sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft