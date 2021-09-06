BARI holds training on agri-products processing tech development

The Postharvest Technology Division (PHTD) of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) organised a day-long farmers group training (Group-1) on 'Agricultural products processing technology development' at Marta village of Sreepur upazila in Gazipur on Saturday under the project AFACI-APPT, Bangladesh. A total of 30 farmers including unemployment women and youth participated at the training program on Guava and Pineapple Processing (Guava Natural Jelly and Mixed Natural Jelly of Guava and Pineapple).

BARI Director General Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam was present as chief guest while CSO and Head of PHT Division, BARI Md. Hafizul Haque Khan presided over the function. BARI Director (Training and Communication) Dr. Muhammad Samsul Alom was present as special guest. Senior Scientific Officer, PHT Division and Principal Investigator of the AFACI-APPT, Bangladesh Dr. Mohammad Mainuddin Molla discussed training objectives and overview of project. Scientific Officer and Co-PI of the AFACI-APPT, Bangladesh Ashfak Ahmed Sabuz conducted the function.







