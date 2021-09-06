State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali at Sunday's rnreception



State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali at Sunday's reception at Biman Bangladesh office Balaka in the capital hands over awards to 20 crew who conducted rescue operations to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from Wuhan in China after the outbreak of Covid-19 early last year. Fifteen Biman engineers and technicians who successfully conducted the C-check of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner for the first time in the country were also given reception at the programme. photo: observer