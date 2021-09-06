Video
Rising violence against women

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

A recent report published in this daily portrays a grim picture of our social mindset towards women. It reveals how through an alarming rise in violence against women, a cancer is taking root in our society. According to a Bangladesh Mohila Parishad monthly report, 274 women and girls have faced various forms of violence in the last month. Violence against them was perpetrated in the form of rape, acid attack, trafficking, dowry and killing. And rising cases of suicide suggests the inconceivable psychological torture the victims had to endure.  

Although violence against women had already existed for decades, it increased suddenly last year. Outbreak of the Corona pandemic had further worsened the scenario. And the recent report revealed that this trend is upward this year too. Rise in such violence against women is the consequence of pandemic induced socio-economic after effects, merits precise points. There is no denying that pandemic has forced our economic wheel to stop. When one's income and economic activities is shut down, it is normal for him or her to demonstrate unruly behaviour. Perhaps this fact of life led to such increase violence against women.

However, violence against women is utterly against the spirit of global call for achieving women's empowerment and gender equality. And that women have remained mostly at the helm of the country's state power hardly reflects in such violence.

Actual number of violence against women and girls is much higher than what came in the report as many stories remain behind the spotlight due to various reasons. Many guardians of victims avoid taking legal support - should spreading of the incident demean their girl's social position. And this is leaving an ingrained message in the society that women and girls in our society remains less capable, less important and less powerful to men.


Unfortunately, this tendency is giving rise to megalomania about patriarchy in our society. Before we talk about ending to violence against women, we must ensure a social mindset where women and girls can teach them how to protect themselves; where both men and women shall come forward to raise their voice to change the culture of violence against women; where media will not portray women negatively as weaker sex; and where advertisement will not depict them as objects of just lust and desires.

We hope that government will bolster preventive measures to combat heinous crimes against women as it's a form of human rights violations. Mere enforcement of law in this regard cannot establish respectful equal rights of women in society. Moral and religious teachings are equally important in this regard.



