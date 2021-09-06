Booming organic chemicals market

Dear Sir

There is a market of chemicals worth around Tk20,000 crore in the country now. But the market is mostly import dependent. The market of organic chemicals used as key ingredients in the production of hand sanitizers, medicines, foods, cosmetics, dyes and soft drinks has grown into a size of around Tk8,000 crore in the country. Demand for such chemical made products, especially health safety items, has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.



In scientific terms the chemicals that contain oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur and phosphorus are called organic chemicals. These chemicals are used in the production of various everyday products. Chemicals that can be used directly in the production of a product without mixing them with any other chemical are considered organic chemicals. Ethyl alcohol or rectified spirit is the most widely used organic chemical in Bangladesh. Other organic chemicals used in Bangladesh include carbohydrates, hydrocarbons, sulphur, benzene, phenol, phthalic anhydride, etc. Alcohol is also a very important ingredient in making homeopathic medicine in the country.



With the organic chemical market in Bangladesh booming, a few more local and foreign companies will be investing in this sector. Experts say there is a huge potential in the production of organic chemicals in the country as the market has been expanding fast. Under these circumstances, local investors should come forward to flourish the industry. Government also should take special initiative.



Anik Khan

Over email