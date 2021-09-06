Anti-dissident policy the university practiced



Even as students we heard that the authorities had secret instructions from the government to get rid of teachers, especially junior one, who opposed autocratic policies and programmes of the government. The move was quiet and crafty as public universities were theoretically autonomous and independent institutions. The tradition of independent universities was a carry over from the British Colonial days. It was not tampered by the civilian governments of Pakistan from 1947 to 1958.



Nevertheless, with the Martial Law imposed by Ayub Khan in 1958 things changed. University administration was quietly brought under government control. Younger teachers who were not liked for their views were gradually removed from their jobs. Thus, as students in 1959-60 we came to learn that bright and brilliant young teachers such as A.R. Khan (Azizur Rahman Khan) and Aminul Islam of Economics and Md. Sirajuddin of History had lost their university jobs within a year or two of their appointments.



Their fault was their dissident views and past minor roles as student activists against the government. We were sad and sorry to miss the teachings of such bright and dedicated teachers. Mr A R Khan and Mr Aminul Islam both became internationally reputed Economists, serving in important international organizations such as the ILO and ADB. Mr Sirajuddin later became a member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) and a Secretary to the government. He retired as a Member of the Planning Commission of Bangladesh.



In early 1966 as the movement for regional autonomy of East Pakistan cantered round the 'Six Points' programme gathered momentum. My job in the university was in jeopardy. It had nothing to do with the 'Six Points' movement and initially I was not even aware of the impending negative developments. It was nothing but an extension of the anti-dissident policy and programme of the university quietly practiced since 1960-61. These policies and programmes were hardened by the autumn of 1964 when I joined the university as a Lecturer.



We did not know that the university authorities had been instructed to have the political antecedents of the new teachers verified by the Police. Consequently, for those of us who joined the University from October 1964, Police verifications were a must. The idea was that an adverse Police Report would make the new teacher unfit for continuing in his job.



What followed in my case was not only natural but inevitable. During my entire university career as student from 1959 to 1963, I had been actively associated with student's politics. That politics was resolutely opposed to the dictatorial government of the day. As leader of the then major anti government students party the Chhatra Sakti (Student Force) I had an active role in the formation and continuation of the coalition of moderate, centrist Chhatra Sakti (Students Force), Bengali autonomist Chattra League (Students League) and left-socialist East Pakistan Students Union (EPSU) against the pro-government National Students Federation (NSF).



We also managed to defeat the NSF in various Hall elections from 1959 onwards. Moreover, I also acted as a leader in various movements and agitation against Martial Law and post Martial Law covert military dictatorial governments from 1961 to 1963. It was no wonder, therefore, that Police Report against me would be invariably adverse. As usual, the Police moved slowly, nearly two years passed before they sent their Report against me to the university authorities. Later, I came to know that the report described me as a 'political agitator' and 'disguised communist'.



Meanwhile, the Political Science Department was happy with me. I had been promoted to the position of Senior Lecturer by 1966. The Head of the Department Professor G.W Choudhury had left the University for a high government post. In his place Dr. Muzaffar Ahmed Choudhury took over as the Head of the Department. From my students days, like other senior teachers as Dr. G W Choudhury and Professor Razzak, Dr. Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury was very affectionate and kind to me. He knew that I was not a disciplined student and spent most of my time in political and cultural activities and in joyful company of class friends. Yet he always tried to inspire deviance like me to come to the right path by giving more time to studies.



One early evening I came face to face with him on the bank of the pond in the old Arts building. I was actually proceeding towards the Modhu's canteen. As I greeted him with Salam he said, "I know that you don't go to the Library even irregularly, you find it too dark. Here are the keys to the Political Science Seminar room. Why don't you go there and study?" As he left I stood stunned and amazed at his love and concern for way word student such as me. Needless to say I did spend that evening and many more days using the seminar library as advised by Dr. Choudhury.



His love and affection for me endured with all their strength until he breath his last. When he found me as a junior colleague in the department, he sincerely wanted me to become an eminent teacher. Like other senior teachers he also did not want to see me leave the University for a Career in high Civil Service. As mentioned earlier in those days it was the trend of times that brilliant, bright and smart products of the university left it after serving as teachers for a period of one or two years.



Slightly better pay was not the major factor alluring young talents to the Civil Services from University teaching. Social and cultural factors featuring British colonial times in the sub-continent met the higher Civil Service along with the allied administrative post highly attractive to the talented young products of the University.



Dr Muzaffar Ahmed Choudhury an expert in Public Administration knew all this. Nevertheless, he thought that financial incentives could help make young teachers continue in their noble career. Perhaps, this was what moved Dr. Choudhury to recommend to the University authorities that I should be given six increments in one go! But neither he nor I had any knowledge that an adverse Police Report had reached the university authorities. Naturally, they were in no mood to keep me in the job. The question of increasing my salary by six increments was of no concern to them.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".











