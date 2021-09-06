

Prioritize professional development of teachers



It is a deep-rooted paradigm in Bangladesh context that professional development of teachers can be ensured by providing them trainings. But how far trainings correspond to enhancing the quality of teachers is a matter of debate these days.



At school levels of education we see that the teachers teaching English and Mathematics are prioritized to provide trainings. Especially, after the introduction of Communicative English Book for school level students, teachers have been often trained to make them efficient in teaching studentsappropriately. But after completing a week-long or month-long trainingit is evident that no significant changes amid many teachers are noticed while they teach their students.



Not only that, it is considered that teachers should possess updated knowledge. But how many teachers possess innovative knowledge and skills? I think, the number would be very poor to be mentioned.



At primary education,teachers are provided training from the Primary Training Institute (PTI),mostly for those who are newly appointed. As soon as the training is completed, they join their respective schools and the question is how far their training works as it is reported that quality education is not ensured at primary level of education.



Again how can the teachers be innovative where they receive training one or two times in their total span of teaching? It is evident that many school teachers are accustomed to follow traditional methods of teaching.Different sources claim that not only at primary education there is dearth of more competent, compassionate and trained teachers in all levels of education in the country.



According to the Human Development Report 2019, all the teachers teaching in primary education are not trained and among many despite undergoing training their classroom management is not appreciating.



At secondary education, undeniably non-government and MPO teachers teaching a substantial number of students across the country hardly see any scopes to receive trainings to develop their professional skills.



They start teaching students on the very first day they are appointed. But in many countries it is mandatory for every newly appointed teachers to go through a rigorous professional training to make them fit for the class.



Again, it is commonly noticed in the countryside that over the years most teachers in schools have been teaching students Math and English, did not study the core subjects in their graduation and master's levels.



Certainly, they are professional merely by their designation but in reality they are found to do many activities which do not fit to their professionalism. Many use unauthorized guidebooks as the main tool for teaching in classes instead of textbooks prescribed for the purpose and compel students to memorize the lessons.



One thing is very apparent that the teachers teaching English or Math think them extra-ordinary than other teachers in schools. In many cases we see, there is a cold war amid the branded teachers who teach English and Math and they do not want to learn from others as they are led by ego. Even some fear to teach in the changing paradigm which allows new strategies.



The question may be pertinent to ask; can a teacher be a good teacher who is driven by traditional knowledges? Certainly, it would not be.Teachers must be updated at every minute to serve students with updated knowledge and skills.



In the digital era most of the school teachers cannot operate multimedia class, even many hardly have ideas to operate computer and modern technological devices to enrich their knowledge and skills. In many cases we see that teachers in the urban areas are more competent in teaching students than those in the countryside.



One of the main reasons is that urban teachers have scopes to receive trainings and do many professional courses. Not only that, they have to prove them fit in the competitive education market. As they remain intact with updated knowledge to teach students, they find scopes to ensure better teaching for the students.



Things seem very surprising at tertiary education. To get a teaching job at university trainings and experience are not mandatory. It is claimed that the best students are selected for teaching at university. But where is the guarantee that the best students will do the best performance while teaching students?



Actually, academic degree and a number of certificates hardly make an individual a quality teacher unless he/she undergoes a continuous professional development. Even after their recruitment at universities, they are not provided any skill development trainings.



Only some years of experiences along with a fixed number of publications cannot be the basis of a lecturer promoted to be as professor and if it continues; how teachers can be quality teachers? I think that a teacher should undergo a rigorous process of study till the last day of teaching.



However, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused an irreparable loss of education in the country. It has been around 18 months since our education faced unprecedented closure. But the good news is that the government has declared to reopen schools and colleges on 12 September. Certainly, reopening of education is the most expected issue in these days but are our teachers ready to serve students in an organized way so that we may have come out of the education catastrophe within a short period?



There is no alternative to provide the teachers professional development trainings, who are teaching at every level of education to ensure the rapid response to the education catastrophe.



The trainings must prioritize on curriculum, assessment, instruction, and classroom management. Truly, teachers are only the stake-holders who can save the nation from generational catastrophe.



It is obvious that at the end of the day we usually like to see the improved education system which will produce the quality generation.In this regard, teachers cannot deny their responsibilities. Unless the teachers change themselves to be equipped with modern knowledge and technologies, they cannot be able to address the challenges in education. More importantly, the government has the responsibility to make the architects of the nationprepared giving them scopes for continuous professional development.

The writer is a teacher at

Prime University and a research

scholar at the IBS













