64 detained on different charges in four districts

A total of 64 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Jashore, Narayanganj, Rajshahi and Jhenidah, in four days.

JASHORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four members of banned terrorist organisation Ansar al-Islam in Manirampur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Abdullah Al Galib, 24, Md Jafor Hossain, Shimul Khan, 21, Nadir Hossain, 30 and Muhammad Ali Sheikh, 21.

RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bhojgati Union in the upazila at night and arrested them.

RAB members also seized extremist documents, five mobile phone sets and a laptop from their possessions during the drive.

Filing of a case with Manirampur Police Station (PS) is underway in this connection.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested four drug dealers along with 2,397 cans of beer and 433 bottles of foreign liquor in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Commander of RAB-11 Lieutenant Colonel Tanvir Mahmud Pasha disclosed the information in a press conference at RAB-11 office in Siddhirganj Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are: Md Amzad Hossain, 28, a resident of Dhobaura Upazila in Mymensingh District; Md Wasim, 27, of Duchra Chonkanda area in Sadar Upazila of Sherpur; Md Sujan, 24, of Raniganj Bazar area in Borhanuddin Upazila of Bhola; and Md Alal, 24, a resident of Tejgaon commercial area in Dhaka.

According to the press conference, the arrested were peddling the beer and foreign liquor from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar by a private car at night.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Meghna Ghat area of the upazila and arrested them along with the contraband liquors.

RAB members also seized the private car.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Sonargaon PS in this connection, the RAB official added.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 35 people have been arrested in the district in two days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, detained 34 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday morning.

Of the detainees, six had arrest warrant, eight drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, police arrested a man over a rape case of a fifth grade student in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Arrested Abul Fazal, 50, is a close relative of the victim.

Police said that Fazal took the girl to different places on his motorcycle and raped her repeatedly. He also threatened to kill the child if she reveals the incident to anyone.

On August 28, the 11-year-old-girl fell ill a few days after the rape, she told her mother everything.

The girl's father filed a rape case with Bagmara Police Station on Friday night and the police arrested Fazal on the same night.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagmara PS Mostaq Ahmed said the accused gave a confessional statement, and he was produced before the court on Saturday morning.

The child is currently undergoing treatment at the One-Stop Crisis Centre (OCC) of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, the OC added.

JHENIDAH: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained 21 people while they were going to India illegally through Maheshpur border area in the district early Wednesday.

Among the detained persons, eight are women, two children while the rest are men.

They were detained from Baghadanga and Khoshalpur areas, said Assistant Director of the BGB-58 Battalion Mohammad Nazrul Islam Khan.

A case filed with Maheshpur PS under the Bangladesh Passport Ordinance, 1973.