3,200 metre illegal net seized in Halda

HATHAZARI, CHATTOGRAM, Sept 5: Hathazari Upazila administration seized 3,200 metres of illegal net from the only fish breeding ground Halda River on Friday night.

Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Shahidul Alam said the administration has seized the nets from Gorduara, Napier Ghat and Amtua areas in the river in the upazila of the district. No fisherman was detained in the drive.

To preserve mother fish, dolphin and biodiversity, such drive will be conducted on regular basis, the UNO added.









