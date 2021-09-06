Lightning kills 2 in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Sept 5: Two men were killed by lightning strike in Singair Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Rubel Hossain, 30, son of Arju Miah, and Shaheen Miah, 28, son of Saber Ali, residents of Shibpur Village in the upazila.

Sayesta Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Moslem Uddin said the two men were cutting grass on the south side of the house at noon.

At that time, thunderbolt struck them, leaving the duo seriously injured.

Later, they were taken to Singair Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, the UP chairman added.









