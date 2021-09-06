Schoolgirl electrocuted at Pirganj

PIRGANJ, RANGPUR, Sept 5: A schoolgirl was electrocuted in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Shakila Khatun was the daughter of Shahadat Hossain, a resident of Raipur Village in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Raipur Bahumukhi High School in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shakila came in contact with live electricity in the house at around 11am while switching on the television, which left her dead on the spot.









