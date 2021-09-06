Expatriate’s wife gang-raped in Laxmipur

LAXMIPUR, Sept 5: A woman has been gang-raped by four persons in Uttar Chandrapur Village of the district town.

Police, however, arrested two accused in connection with the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraganj Police Station (PS) AK Fazlul Haque confirmed the matter on Wednesday night.

The victim is the wife of an expatriate to Malaysia.

Her medical tests have been done at Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, said its Residential Medical Officer Dr Anwar Hossain.

According to the case statement, the four miscreants violated the woman at her house in the village at around 12:30am on Tuesday.

At one stage, they beat her and snatched away her chain from neck, ear rings and two gold rings.

Later, the victim filed a case with Chandriganj PS accusing the four.

Following this, police arrested two of them.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the other accused, the OC added.









