Nine killed, 17 injured in road mishaps in five districts

Nine people including a woman have been killed and at least 17 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Kurigram, Thakurgaon, Bogura, Madaripur and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

KURIGRAM: Three people including a woman were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Md Habibullah, 24, of Ghosher Khal Village; and Rabeya Bewa, 62, and Nur Ali, residents of Bamanpara Village under Bhitorbondo Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden auto-rickshaw hit a tractor from behind after losing its control over the steering in Dharla Bridge area at around 10am, which left two people dead on the spot and four others seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Kurigram General Hospital, where another died while undergoing treatment. Bing informed, police recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kurigram Sadar Police Station (PS) Khan Md Shahriar confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: Two people were killed and another was injured when a truck hit a motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Raju Islam, 27, son of Ismail Hossain of Debipur Village, and Sazzad Hossain, son of Salauddin of Nehalpara Village in the upazila.

Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Tanvirul Islam said the accident occurred at Bhulli-Munshirhat Bazar on the Thakurgaon-Panchagarh Road at around 8pm when a truck hit a motorcycle carrying three people during its attempt to overtake a Dhaka-bound coach, which left the motorcycle riders dead on the spot and another injured.

The injured was taken to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital from where the doctors referred him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as his condition was deteriorated, the OC added.

BOGURA: Two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Biplob Hossain, 35, son of Rafiqul Islam of Bibirpara Village, and Abdul Momin, 37, son of late Rustam Ali of Karitala Village under Kamalpur Union in Sariakandi Upazila.

The identity of the injured person could not be known immediately.

Local sources said three people were going to Dhunat from Kutubpur area in Sariakandi Upazila in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle.

On their way, they met the tragic accident in Baria Village under Chikashi Union in Dhunat Upazila at around 4pm, which left Biplob Hossain dead on the spot and two other motorcyclists injured.

The injured were rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where Abdul Momin died at around 5:30pm while undergoing treatment.

Sub-Inspector of Dhunat PS Morshedul Islam confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: Two people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Dasar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Shukur Gazi, 38, and Amir Bepari 30, residents of the upazila

Police and local sources said the accident took place at Bhanga Bridge at around 9am when a Barisal-bound bus hit a passenger-laden van from opposite direction, which left van driver Shukur Gazi and passenger Amir Bepari dead on the spot and two others injured.

Following the incident, agitated people blocked the Dhaka-Barishal Highway by putting tree on the road and vandalized some vehicles.

Later, the situation became normal after about two hours as police assured to take legal action those involved in the accident.

Nur Mohammad Sikder, station officer of Madaripur Fire Service, said they visited the scene after receiving the news of the road accident and recovered the dead bodies of the two persons.

Dasar PS OC Hasanuzzaman confirmed the incident.

BRAHMANBARIA: At least 10 people were injured in a road accident in Ashuganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Police and local sources said a Sylhet-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Al Mobaraka Paribahan' turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Bagair area at around 11am, which left at least 10 people including the bus driver injured.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

Of the injured, the condition of one person is stated to be critical.

Biswaroad Khantihata Highway PS OC Md Shahjalal Alam confirmed the incident.







