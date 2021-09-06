Two murdered in two districts

Two people including a pregnant housewife have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Narail, in four days.

RAJSHAHI: A man was allegedly killed by his teenage son in Rajpara Police Station (PS) area in the city on Sunday.

Deceased Juwel Hossain, 50, was a resident of Osintala area in the city.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajpara PS Mazharul Islam said Juwel's son Piash, 17, is a drug addict.

However, Piash demanded money from his father for purchasing drugs at around 10:30am. As Juwel refused to give money, Piash stabbed him out of anger, leaving his father critically injured.

Injured Juwel was taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

NARAIL: A five-month pregnant housewife was killed by her husband for dowry money in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Dipali was the wife of Rakibul Gazi, son of Latif Ghazi, a resident of Uloshi Village under Babrahachala Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Abubakkar Sheikh of Chanchuri Village.

Police and local sources said Dipali got married with Rakibul about 10 years back.

Dipali's family gave Tk 22 lakh to Rakibul after the marriage as dowry.

He recently demanded more money to Dipali's father.

As Dipali refused to bring money from her father, an altercation took place in between the couple at around 8pm on Thursday.

At one stage, Rakibul hit Dipali on her head with a hammer, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

