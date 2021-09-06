Beggar gets confectionary shop in Bogura



BOGURA, Sept 5: Superintendent of Police (SP) of the district Sudip Kumar Chakraborti has provided a confectionary shop to one beggar Nurul Islam recently.He did it to discourage begging as a professionSP came to know despite being able to work Nurul Islam was begging with his three handicapped children. Later he went to his house in Gujiarhat area of Shibganj Upazila on September 2. He discussed their problems and how to solve it. He also tried to make Nurul Islam understand begging is a bad profession.In addition to the shop, SP also gave new clothes and food for 12 days to the Nurul Islam family.The shop, clothes and food handing-over function was addressed, among others, by Shibganj Upazila Chairman Firoz Ahmed Riju, Shibganj Poura-Mayor Towhidur Rahman Maik, and Additional SP Tanvir Hasan.