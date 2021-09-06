12 more people died of corona in two districts

A total of 12 more people died of the coronavirus in two districts- Rajshahi and Bogura, in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 10 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said six people who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining four had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, four were from Rajshahi, three from Chapainawabganj, and one from Naogaon, Natore and Kushtia districts each.

Some 145 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 286 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

One person who died here in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining one had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus was identified as Nurjahan, 70, a resident of Sadar Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 668 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 19 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 21,190 in the district.

Medical Officer of Bogura Civil Surgeon's office Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque confirmed the information at 12pm on Sunday.

He said a total of 287 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 19 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 6.62 per cent.

However, some 12 more people have been recovered from the virus, taking the total recovery cases to 20,339 in the district.

Currently, some 71 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 54 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 16 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and another at a upazila health complex in the district.









