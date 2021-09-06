Schoolboy ‘commit suicide’ at Pirganj

PIRGANJ, RANGPUR, Sept 5: A schoolboy reportedly committed suicide in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Friday as he was banned to play games on mobile phone.

Deceased Imam Gazzali was the son of Hanifullah Islam of Chatua Purba Para Village in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Tukuria High School in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Imam Gazzali was addicting to mobile phone-games.

However, he was playing free-fire game on his mobile phone on Friday.

His father took away the mobile phone from him. Following this, Imam Gazzali drank poison out of huff with his father.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed him to Pirganj Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died there on Friday night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.







