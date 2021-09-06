Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Suicide trend on rise at Fulbari

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 5: A  suicidal tendency is on the rise in Fulbari Upazila of the district.
Following very little causes, children, teenagers and adult ones are killing themselves.
 In the last one and a half years, 24 people committed suicide in the  upazila. Conscious sections are in concern.
Terming self-killing is a social disease, civil society blamed government and society for not making awareness campaign.  
Poverty, love and inadequate mental growth have been identified as  self-killing tendency.      
According to Fulbari Police (PS) Station sources, till August 23 (2021), 10 people killed them selves by taking poison while 14 others got hanged to death in the upazila.
One Mitu committed suicide as she was denied affair with one Raju.
"Maintaining affair with my niece (sister's daughter) Mitu for one and a half year one Raju married other girl. So she has killed self," said her maternal Aunt Mominul. "I have filed case against four including Raju," he added.
After 16 days passed police could not arrest any of them, he expressed his anger. "I demanded exemplary punishment," he further said.
Day-labourer Nasir Uddin said, "I live on day-earning. My son wanted a smart phone. I could not buy it for him. Then he killed self."
Principals Md Rafikul Islam of Saifur Rahman Government College and Abdul Hanif Sarkar of Nawdanga School and College said, the suicidal tendency is going up due to socio-economic disparity, family problem, extra-marital relation, dowry and lack of employment. Next generation is frustrated about their future, they added.
To enhance their mental capacities, they suggested awareness-making  by the state, society, education institutions, NGOs and families.
Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari PS Rajib Kumar Ray said, centring very minor reasons, these 24 suicides occurred.
On behalf of PS suicide prevention awareness is being made in Para-Mahala of different unions in the upazila; yard-meeting is        continuing.
Suicide can be reduced by building good relations between guardians and teenagers, he added.
Asked about Mitu's suicide, OC said, her aunt Mominul Islam filed a case against Raju and three others accusing them of rape, persuasion and intimidation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
64 detained on different charges in four districts
3,200 metre illegal net seized in Halda
Lightning kills 2 in Manikganj
Schoolgirl electrocuted at Pirganj
Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation Chairman
Expatriate’s wife gang-raped in Laxmipur
Nine killed, 17 injured in road mishaps in five districts
Two murdered in two districts


Latest News
New Zealand bounce back as Tigers suffer first defeat
Bangladesh women's football team to leave for Nepal Monday
6 arrested over Hanif Paribahan bus driver's murder
Bangabandhu Media Centre opens at Press Club of India Monday
ACC quizzes three more Titas officials over graft charges
Mechanic dies of electrocution in city
All police personnel to get rank-based training by next year: IGP
New Zealand attacker radicalized by neighbours, mother says
Man killed in Sarishabari road accident
HC issues rule over DU teacher Samia Rahman's demotion
Most Read News
Mental health for all
Obituary
Youth drowns in Dhaka jheel as boat ride turns tragic
Another black fungus patient identified in Chattogram
Ultimate paradigm shift in the meat industry
India imports 50,000 tonnes of GM soyameal from BD
Teens shock defending champ Osaka, No 3 Tsitsipas at US Open
The African World War: ‘The Erasers’ in Congo
Tigers eyeing first T20 series win against New Zealand
Captain Nawshad: A tale of grit and self-sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft