Suicide trend on rise at Fulbari

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 5: A suicidal tendency is on the rise in Fulbari Upazila of the district.

Following very little causes, children, teenagers and adult ones are killing themselves.

In the last one and a half years, 24 people committed suicide in the upazila. Conscious sections are in concern.

Terming self-killing is a social disease, civil society blamed government and society for not making awareness campaign.

Poverty, love and inadequate mental growth have been identified as self-killing tendency.

According to Fulbari Police (PS) Station sources, till August 23 (2021), 10 people killed them selves by taking poison while 14 others got hanged to death in the upazila.

One Mitu committed suicide as she was denied affair with one Raju.

"Maintaining affair with my niece (sister's daughter) Mitu for one and a half year one Raju married other girl. So she has killed self," said her maternal Aunt Mominul. "I have filed case against four including Raju," he added.

After 16 days passed police could not arrest any of them, he expressed his anger. "I demanded exemplary punishment," he further said.

Day-labourer Nasir Uddin said, "I live on day-earning. My son wanted a smart phone. I could not buy it for him. Then he killed self."

Principals Md Rafikul Islam of Saifur Rahman Government College and Abdul Hanif Sarkar of Nawdanga School and College said, the suicidal tendency is going up due to socio-economic disparity, family problem, extra-marital relation, dowry and lack of employment. Next generation is frustrated about their future, they added.

To enhance their mental capacities, they suggested awareness-making by the state, society, education institutions, NGOs and families.

Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari PS Rajib Kumar Ray said, centring very minor reasons, these 24 suicides occurred.

On behalf of PS suicide prevention awareness is being made in Para-Mahala of different unions in the upazila; yard-meeting is continuing.

Suicide can be reduced by building good relations between guardians and teenagers, he added.

Asked about Mitu's suicide, OC said, her aunt Mominul Islam filed a case against Raju and three others accusing them of rape, persuasion and intimidation.











