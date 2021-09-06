Four killed in Pakistan suicide blast near Afghan border: police

QUETTA, Sept 5: Four Pakistani paramilitary guards were killed Sunday when a suicide bomber on a motorbike blew himself up in the southwestern city of Quetta, police said.

The bomber targeted Frontier Constabulary guards in the Mian Ghundi neighbourhood of the city -- around 140 kilometers (87 miles) from the frontier with Afghanistan -- where Hazara Shiite merchants were trading vegetables.

Three died immediately in the blast, with another officer dying later of his wounds, said Azhar Akram, a deputy inspector general of police.

Akram told AFP that 17 guards and two civilians were wounded in the blast. Three are in a critical condition, he said.

A spokesman for the police's Counter-Terrorism Department confirmed the attack. -AFP