Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:43 AM
Home Foreign News

Biden to assess Ida damage in NY and New Jersey

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

WASHINGTON, Sept 5: President Joe Biden will travel to New York and New Jersey next week to get a first-hand look at the damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the White House said Saturday.
The final blast of the storm that first hit the US Gulf Coast last weekend killed at least 47 people in northeastern states as it turned streets into raging rivers and flooded homes and the New York subway.
Biden will tour Manville, New Jersey and the New York borough of Queens on Tuesday.
On Friday, the president toured Louisiana to see the catastrophic damage wrought by Ida when it struck the region as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.
He called for Americans to come together as the world endures more and more extreme weather events as a result of global warming.    -AFP


