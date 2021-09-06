Video
IS jihadist attack kills 13 Iraqi police: security, medics

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

KIRKUK, Sept 5: Thirteen Iraqi policemen were killed in an Islamic State group attack against a checkpoint in the country's north early Sunday, security and medical sources said.
The attack, in the region of Al-Rashad around 65 kilometres (40 miles) south of Kirkuk city, took place just after midnight, a senior Iraqi police officer told AFP.
"Members of the Islamic State organisation targeted a federal police checkpoint," said the officer, who did not want to be named.
"Thirteen were killed and three wounded" among the security forces, the officer added.
A medical source based in Kirkuk confirmed the toll.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
IS seized swathes of Iraq in a lightning offensive in 2014, before being beaten back by a counter-insurgency campaign supported by a US-led military coalition.    -AFP


