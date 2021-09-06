Jana-Gana-Mana in new form on 75th Indian Independence



Suvadeep Chakraborty (left), Chirantan Banerjee.

Suvadeep and Chirantan took the initiative to release the full song of Rabindranath Tagore's 'Jana Gana Mana' at the dedication of Shrutibritta comprising 75 eminent artistes in the 75 years of independence.

Usha Uthup, Anupam Roy, Emon Chakraborty, Lagnajita, Somlata, Indrani Sen, Jojo, Rupankar Bagchi, Raghav Chatterjee, Manomay Bhattacharjee, Surjit Chatterjee, Sidhu, Prabuddha Raha, Aditi Gupta, Manoz MurIi Nayar and the voices of all the musicians of this young generation including Hriddhi Banerjee and Shamik Pal, says a press release.

Not only that, Satinath Mukherjee, Sumantra Sengupta, Pranati Tagore, Shovansundar Basu, Raya Bhattacharjee, Madhumita Basu, Maunita Chatterjee, Antora Das and many other prominent recitation artists have joined this musical endeavour.

Chiranjit Chakraborty, Debashree Roy and director Gautam Ghosh sang from the film arena. Dance guru Thankmani Kutti and Tanushree Shankar, Dona Ganguly are accompanied by Arnab Banerjee, Diptangshu Paul, Gargi Niyogi, Rudrav Niyogi, Jhinuk Mukherjee, Shatabdi Acharjee, Rumeli, Kankana, Aparupa and other dancers.

The song has been performed at the 'Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav' programme organized by the Indian Ministry of Culture. Earlier, it was officially published through a special event at Sister Nivedita University.







