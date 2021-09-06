Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Jana-Gana-Mana in new form on 75th Indian Independence

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Our Correspondent

Suvadeep Chakraborty (left), Chirantan Banerjee.

Suvadeep Chakraborty (left), Chirantan Banerjee.

KOLKATA, Sept 5: The Indian national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' was sung by 75 Indian artistes on the occasion of the 75 year of Indian independence. Suvadeep Chakraborty and Chirantan Banerjee directed the song in a new form for the people of India.
Suvadeep and Chirantan took the initiative to release the full song of Rabindranath Tagore's 'Jana Gana Mana' at the dedication of Shrutibritta comprising 75 eminent artistes in the 75 years of independence.
Usha Uthup, Anupam Roy, Emon Chakraborty, Lagnajita, Somlata, Indrani Sen, Jojo, Rupankar Bagchi, Raghav Chatterjee, Manomay Bhattacharjee, Surjit Chatterjee, Sidhu, Prabuddha Raha, Aditi Gupta, Manoz MurIi Nayar and the voices of all the musicians of this young generation including Hriddhi Banerjee and Shamik Pal, says a press       release.
Not only that, Satinath Mukherjee, Sumantra Sengupta, Pranati Tagore, Shovansundar Basu, Raya Bhattacharjee, Madhumita Basu, Maunita Chatterjee, Antora Das and many other prominent recitation artists have joined this musical endeavour.
Chiranjit Chakraborty, Debashree Roy and director Gautam Ghosh sang from the film arena. Dance guru Thankmani Kutti and Tanushree Shankar, Dona Ganguly are accompanied by Arnab Banerjee, Diptangshu Paul, Gargi Niyogi, Rudrav Niyogi, Jhinuk Mukherjee, Shatabdi Acharjee, Rumeli, Kankana, Aparupa and other dancers.
The song has been performed at the 'Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav' programme organized by the Indian Ministry of Culture. Earlier, it was officially published through a special event at Sister Nivedita University.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four killed in Pakistan suicide blast near Afghan border: police
Biden to assess Ida damage in NY and New Jersey
IS jihadist attack kills 13 Iraqi police: security, medics
An Afghan burqa clad woman sells pen to the commuters at a traffic
Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles, drones fired from Yemen
Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Jammu next week
Jana-Gana-Mana in new form on 75th Indian Independence
India, US will hold 2+2 talks in November


Latest News
New Zealand bounce back as Tigers suffer first defeat
Bangladesh women's football team to leave for Nepal Monday
6 arrested over Hanif Paribahan bus driver's murder
Bangabandhu Media Centre opens at Press Club of India Monday
ACC quizzes three more Titas officials over graft charges
Mechanic dies of electrocution in city
All police personnel to get rank-based training by next year: IGP
New Zealand attacker radicalized by neighbours, mother says
Man killed in Sarishabari road accident
HC issues rule over DU teacher Samia Rahman's demotion
Most Read News
Mental health for all
Obituary
Youth drowns in Dhaka jheel as boat ride turns tragic
Another black fungus patient identified in Chattogram
Ultimate paradigm shift in the meat industry
India imports 50,000 tonnes of GM soyameal from BD
Teens shock defending champ Osaka, No 3 Tsitsipas at US Open
The African World War: ‘The Erasers’ in Congo
Tigers eyeing first T20 series win against New Zealand
Captain Nawshad: A tale of grit and self-sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft