Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Former PSG midfielder Pastore joins La Liga side Elche

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

MADRID, SEPT 5: Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore joined La Liga club Elche on a one-year deal on Saturday after an ill-fated spell at Roma.
The 32-year-old Argentinian international terminated his contract with Roma by mutual consent last month.
Pastore was one of PSG's first major signings following the Qatari takeover in the French capital in 2011, joining from Palermo for 42 million euros.
He went on to win five Ligue 1 titles with the club and scored 45 goals in 269 appearances before leaving for Roma in 2018.
But Pastore struggled for game time at the Stadio Olimpico and only made five Serie A appearances last season, all as a substitute.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Former PSG midfielder Pastore joins La Liga side Elche
France draw again as Dutch roll in World Cup qualifying
Qualifiers, teens making their mark at US Open
Djokovic moves on at US Open as top-ranked Barty ousted
Halep, Medvedev draw early Sunday duty at US Open
Senior functionaries of the newly constituted ad hoc committee of Bangladesh Fencing Association
Brahmanbaria group champion outplaying Cox's Bazar 4-1
India coach Shastri tests positive for Covid-19


Latest News
New Zealand bounce back as Tigers suffer first defeat
Bangladesh women's football team to leave for Nepal Monday
6 arrested over Hanif Paribahan bus driver's murder
Bangabandhu Media Centre opens at Press Club of India Monday
ACC quizzes three more Titas officials over graft charges
Mechanic dies of electrocution in city
All police personnel to get rank-based training by next year: IGP
New Zealand attacker radicalized by neighbours, mother says
Man killed in Sarishabari road accident
HC issues rule over DU teacher Samia Rahman's demotion
Most Read News
Mental health for all
Obituary
Youth drowns in Dhaka jheel as boat ride turns tragic
Another black fungus patient identified in Chattogram
Ultimate paradigm shift in the meat industry
India imports 50,000 tonnes of GM soyameal from BD
Teens shock defending champ Osaka, No 3 Tsitsipas at US Open
The African World War: ‘The Erasers’ in Congo
Tigers eyeing first T20 series win against New Zealand
Captain Nawshad: A tale of grit and self-sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft