Former PSG midfielder Pastore joins La Liga side Elche

MADRID, SEPT 5: Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore joined La Liga club Elche on a one-year deal on Saturday after an ill-fated spell at Roma.

The 32-year-old Argentinian international terminated his contract with Roma by mutual consent last month.

Pastore was one of PSG's first major signings following the Qatari takeover in the French capital in 2011, joining from Palermo for 42 million euros.

He went on to win five Ligue 1 titles with the club and scored 45 goals in 269 appearances before leaving for Roma in 2018.

But Pastore struggled for game time at the Stadio Olimpico and only made five Serie A appearances last season, all as a substitute. -AFP