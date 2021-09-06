Video
JFA U14 National Girls\' Football

Brahmanbaria group champion outplaying Cox's Bazar 4-1

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

JFA U14 National Girls' FootballBrahmanbaria confirmed the semi-final in the JFA Under-14 National Girls' Football Championship as the Group-A champion following a win over a 4-1 win over Cox's Bazar rival on Sunday at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium, Rajshahi.
Panchagarh girls had a 3-0 win over Mymensingh opponents in the other match at this venue.
In the first match, Jasmin Akter of Brahmanbaria made a hat-trick scoring in the 9th, 24th and 55th minutes while Puja Rani of the same team netted a single goal in the 43rd minute. Kranchi Marma of Cox's Bazar reduced the margin netting one in the injury time of the second half.
In the second match, Rimi Khatun of Panchagarh made a barce scoring in the 22nd and 45th minute while Trisha Rani netted one in the 13th minute.
There are two matches of Group-B today (Monday). Faridpur girls will take on Khulna opponents at 2:00 pm while Rajshahi will face Magura at 4:00 pm at the same venue. With these matches, the group round will come to an end. Today matches will decide the other semi-finalists.
In the first semi-final, the top teams of Group-A will face Group-B runner-up at 2:30 pm. On the other hand, the Group-B champion will challenge Group-A runner-up in the second semi-final at 4:30 pm.
The two winners will meet in the final on the ninth of September at 4:30 pm.


