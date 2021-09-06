Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India coach Shastri tests positive for Covid-19

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

LONDON, SEPT 5: India head coach Ravi Shastri has been forced to remain in the team hotel after testing positive for Covid-19 during the ongoing fourth Test against England at the Oval, a Board of Control for Cricket in India statement said Sunday.
The BCCI said Shastri, bowling coach B Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel were all isolating as a "precautionary measure" following 59-year-old former India all-rounder Shastri's positive lateral flow test late on Saturday.
They have all undergone PCR testing, with the BCCI statement saying they will "remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team".
A spokesman added later Sunday that Arun, Sridhar and Patel had all since tested negative.
Officials insisted it was safe for the match to continue as the remaining members of the Indian contingent had undergone two lateral flow tests, one on Saturday and another on Sunday morning, all of which produced "negative Covid reports", and were allowed to go to the Oval for the fourth day.
But Shastri, Arun, Sridhar and Patel were not at the south London ground, as India resumed on 270-3 in their second innings, a lead of 171 runs, in a five-match series all square at 1-1.
The fifth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, is scheduled to start on Friday, September 10.
The two teams have been in separate environments, with the only interactions taking place on the field during play.
Meanwhile, India batsman KL Rahul has been fined 15 percent of his match fee after showing dissent following his dismissal on Saturday.
The opener was unhappy at being given out caught behind on review for 46 off the bowling of England great James Anderson.
After Alex Wharf reversed his decision, Rahul gestured to the on-field umpire that he had hit his pad with the bat, although the Decision Review System confirmed he had edged the ball before making any further contact.
Rahul was found to have breached article 2.8 of the International Cricket Council code of conduct, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match".
The 29-year-old Rahul has also had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record for a first offence in a 24-month period.
Rahul admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC match referee Chris Broad, the former England batsman, which meant there was no need for a formal hearing.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Former PSG midfielder Pastore joins La Liga side Elche
France draw again as Dutch roll in World Cup qualifying
Qualifiers, teens making their mark at US Open
Djokovic moves on at US Open as top-ranked Barty ousted
Halep, Medvedev draw early Sunday duty at US Open
Senior functionaries of the newly constituted ad hoc committee of Bangladesh Fencing Association
Brahmanbaria group champion outplaying Cox's Bazar 4-1
India coach Shastri tests positive for Covid-19


Latest News
New Zealand bounce back as Tigers suffer first defeat
Bangladesh women's football team to leave for Nepal Monday
6 arrested over Hanif Paribahan bus driver's murder
Bangabandhu Media Centre opens at Press Club of India Monday
ACC quizzes three more Titas officials over graft charges
Mechanic dies of electrocution in city
All police personnel to get rank-based training by next year: IGP
New Zealand attacker radicalized by neighbours, mother says
Man killed in Sarishabari road accident
HC issues rule over DU teacher Samia Rahman's demotion
Most Read News
Mental health for all
Obituary
Youth drowns in Dhaka jheel as boat ride turns tragic
Another black fungus patient identified in Chattogram
Ultimate paradigm shift in the meat industry
India imports 50,000 tonnes of GM soyameal from BD
Teens shock defending champ Osaka, No 3 Tsitsipas at US Open
The African World War: ‘The Erasers’ in Congo
Tigers eyeing first T20 series win against New Zealand
Captain Nawshad: A tale of grit and self-sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft