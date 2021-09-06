Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India advance despite Kohli exit in fourth Test

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

England's Moeen Ali (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli during play on the fourth day of the fourth cricket Test match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London on September 5, 2021. photo: AFP

England's Moeen Ali (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli during play on the fourth day of the fourth cricket Test match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London on September 5, 2021. photo: AFP

LONDON, SEPT 5: Virat Kohli's brisk 44 strengthened India's grip on the fourth Test against England at the Oval on Sunday.
India were 329-6 in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day, a lead of 230 runs, with the five-match series all square at 1-1.
Chris Woakes continued his excellent England comeback by taking 2-0 in nine balls before off-spinner Moeen Ali captured the prize wicket of India captain Kohli.
Rishabh Pant was 16 not out and fit again all-rounder Shardul Thakur unbeaten on 11.
Significantly, there have only been five successful fourth innings chases of more than 200 at the Oval in Test cricket, with England's 263-9 against Australia way back in 1902 the highest and the hosts' 205-2 against South Africa in 1994 the most recent.
India resumed on 270-3, already 171 runs ahead.
Rohit Sharma had led the way with 127, his first overseas Test century, and together with Cheteshwar Pujara (61) he frustrated England during a second-wicket partnership of 153 -- although it would have been a different story had not Sharma been missed twice in the slips.
Both batsmen had fallen to Ollie Robinson in the first over with the new ball before bad light ended Saturday's play.
Kohli, without a Test hundred in nearly two years, was 22 not out and Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on nine.
Although second new ball was then still only 12 overs old, it was not long before Kohli cover-drove England great James Anderson for four before a drive off Robinson sped to the boundary.
But Warwickshire all-rounder Woakes, who had already marked his first Test in more than a year with first-innings contributions of 4-55 and 50, reduced India to 296-5.
The paceman struck with just his second ball of the day when he had left-hander Jadeja lbw for 17.
Jadeja had been promoted ahead of Ajinkya Rahane who was almost out for a third-ball duck when, in the same over, he was given out lbw to Woakes after not playing a shot before the decision was overturned on review for height
But Woakes had Rahane lbw for an eight-ball nought, playing across the line and the India vice-captain was so clearly out this time there was no review.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Former PSG midfielder Pastore joins La Liga side Elche
France draw again as Dutch roll in World Cup qualifying
Qualifiers, teens making their mark at US Open
Djokovic moves on at US Open as top-ranked Barty ousted
Halep, Medvedev draw early Sunday duty at US Open
Senior functionaries of the newly constituted ad hoc committee of Bangladesh Fencing Association
Brahmanbaria group champion outplaying Cox's Bazar 4-1
India coach Shastri tests positive for Covid-19


Latest News
New Zealand bounce back as Tigers suffer first defeat
Bangladesh women's football team to leave for Nepal Monday
6 arrested over Hanif Paribahan bus driver's murder
Bangabandhu Media Centre opens at Press Club of India Monday
ACC quizzes three more Titas officials over graft charges
Mechanic dies of electrocution in city
All police personnel to get rank-based training by next year: IGP
New Zealand attacker radicalized by neighbours, mother says
Man killed in Sarishabari road accident
HC issues rule over DU teacher Samia Rahman's demotion
Most Read News
Mental health for all
Obituary
Youth drowns in Dhaka jheel as boat ride turns tragic
Another black fungus patient identified in Chattogram
Ultimate paradigm shift in the meat industry
India imports 50,000 tonnes of GM soyameal from BD
Teens shock defending champ Osaka, No 3 Tsitsipas at US Open
The African World War: ‘The Erasers’ in Congo
Tigers eyeing first T20 series win against New Zealand
Captain Nawshad: A tale of grit and self-sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft