Women’s football team leaves for Nepal today

The Bangladesh national women's football team leave for Nepal tomorrow morning by chartered flight to play FIFA tier-1 international football friendly matches against their Nepalese counterpart.

The two friendly matches will be held on September 9 and 12.

After the Nepal matches, the eve booters will play in the group G of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 India (qualifiers) in Uzbekistan involving Bangladesh, Jordan and Islamic Republic of Iran.

Bangladesh will play their group opening match against Jordan on September 19 and face Islamic Republic of Iran on September 22.



Bangladesh women's squad:

Yasmin Akther, Masura Parvin, Mossammat Nargis Khatun, Nilufa Yesmin Nila, Shamsunnahar (Jr.), Sheuli Azim, Mossamat Mishrat Jahan Moushumi, Maria Manda, Monika Chakma, Srimoti Krishnarani Sarkar ,Sanjida Akhter, Marzia, Mosammat Sirat Jahan Shopna, Sabina Khatun, Shamsunnahar (Sr.), Tohura Khatun, Sohagi Kisku, Sathi Biswas, Nasrin Akter, Anuching Mogini, Ritu Porna Chakma Rupna Chakma and Mossammat Akhi Khatun.



Officials:

Zakir Hossain Chowdhury (team leader), Amirul Islam (team manager), Paul Thomas Smalley (technical director), Golam Robbani Choton ( head coach), Mahbubur Rahman Litu (assistant coach), Mahmuda Akter (assistant coach) , Biplob Bhattacharjee (goal keeping coach), Saeed Hasan ( media officer) and Laizu Yeasmin Lipa ( physio). -BSS