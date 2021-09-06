Second phase cross examination begins

Cox's Bazar, Sept 5: The District and Sessions Judge Court here on Sunday started questioning three witnesses in the sensational case filed over the murder of Maj (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan.

The three witnesses were questioned before the court of Judge Mohammad Ismail Hossain from 10:15am.

On Sunday, the first day of the second phase of recording statements of the witnesses in the case, 15 accused were taken to the court at about 9:40 from the prison.

The trial proceedings of the sensational murder case began on August 23 with recording the testimonial statement of Sharmin, the plaintiff of the case and Major Sinha's sister.

In the first phase, the court was scheduled to take testimonies from 15 witnesses in three days. But it was able to record statements of only two witnesses. According to the case charge-sheet, a total of 83 people are witnesses in the case.

At night on July 31 last year, Maj Sinha was shot dead in police firing at Shamlapur check-post under Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar.