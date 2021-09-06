Video
Home Back Page

Polythene bags contribute to water logging in city: Environmentalists

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Staff Correspondent

Environment experts say even a small amount of rain causes water logging in the capital because of plastic polythene bags blocking most of the drains of the city.
They also noted that the law banning polythene bags was enacted in the country more than a decade ago. But the reality is, there is a lack of enforcement of the law.  
Dr Lelin Chowdhury, Joint General Secretary of POBA said although the government had taken various steps to curb the use of plastic the initiatives had failed to address such issue successfully.
 "Plastic has become a curse for the human life. We have started to realize the bad impact of such causes. The situation will be worst if we fail to address it properly," he said while talking to the Daily Observer.  All kinds of polythene and plastic wastes should be separately collected from each house.
"Such practice can help to produce new products by recycling. And to strengthen thissteps of recycling we have to work together. In this case, civil society, government, private institution and manufacturers of plastic products need to work together," he said.  He also noted that electronics, print and other mass media and social media should cover this issue and make mass awareness.
Pavel Partha, an environmentalist said every day in Bangladesh eight millions tonness of plastic waste are generated, of which 38 percent is recycled, 39 percent is used to fill land and the remaining 25 percent is being added directly to the
environment as a contaminant.


