Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:41 AM
Dhaka Elevated Expressway to partially open next year: Quader

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said that Dhaka Elevated Expressway will be opened partially next year.
The Minister said that the government is planning to open an 11km section of the expressway from the capital's Kawla, near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, to Tejgaon for vehicular movement soon after the first phase of the construction work is completed.
While inspecting the progress of the project, Obaidul Quader said it is being implemented in three phases.
The first phase will cover areas from Kawla to Banani Railway Station, the second phase from Banani Railway Station to Moghbazar Rail Crossing and the third step from Moghbazar Rail Crossing to Kutubkhali on Dhaka-Chattogram highway spanning 19.73 km.
The project's route has been specified from Kawla via Kuril-Banani-Mohakhali-Tejgaon-Maghbazar-Kamalapur-Sayedabad-Jatrabari to Kutubkhali on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.
The physical progress of the first phase is 66.25%, while the second and third phases are 21.5% 2.33% respectively. The overall progress of the project is 30.5%.
The cost of implementation of the project has been estimated at around Tk 8,940 crore.
Bridges Division Secretary Md Abu Bakar Siddique, Bangladesh Bridge Authority Chief Engineer Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, Project Director AHM Akhter Hossain and concerned officials of the project were present on the occasion.


