Khaleda’s fake birthday case hearing Sept 30

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Sunday set September 30 for hearing on framing charge in two cases against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia for celebrating fake birthday on National Mourning Day and stigmatizing the Liberation War.
However, Sunday was the fixed date for hearing on framing charge.
But Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor allowed time petition filed by the defence lawyers that their client could not appear before the court due to her illness.
Journalist Gazi Jahirul Islam filed the fake birthday case against Khaleda on August 30 in 2016.
According to the complainant, Khaleda from 1996 is celebrating her fake birthday on August 15, the National Mourning Day.
 Jananetri Parishad President AB Siddiqui filed the other case on November 3 in 2016 against Khaleda Zia and her late husband Ziaur Rahman for stigmatizing the Liberation War by rehabilitating anti- liberation war forces.
Khaleda Zia is on bail in both the cases.


