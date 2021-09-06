Charge framing against Mamunul on Oct 10

KHULNA, Sept 5: A court on Sunday fixed October 19 to frame charges against Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque in an explosive case.

S M Ashiqur Rahman, Judge of Additional Session and Metropolitan Judge Court of Khulna, pronounced the order.

The court also ordered to send Mamunul to jail.

Earlier, Mamunul Haque, former Joint secretary of Hefazate Islam Bangladesh -was produced before the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court.

On Friday afternoon, Mamunul Haque was shifted to Khulna district Jail from Kashimpur Jail in Gazipur.

On April 21, 2015 Sub Inspector Moktar Hossain of Sonadanga Police Station who is also the investigative officer of the case submitted charge sheets to Khulna Metropolitan Session and Judge Court against 107 including Mamunul.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Mamunul Haque from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa at Mohammadpur on April 18 this year.

He was accused in around 27 cases including child and women repression, terrorist activities and attack on police across the country, said Sarder Rakibul Islam, Additional Police Commissioner of KMP.







