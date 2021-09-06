Video
Last minute preparation goes on at DU halls to welcome students

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Tausiful Islam

Last minute preparation is going on to welcome students at the halls of the Dhaka University that has been closed since March 17 last year due to coronavirus spread.
Since then, the authorities have attempted several times to reopen the university and its residential halls but in vain due to sudden surge in Covid-19 infection.
However, considering the recent situation, the university authorities have planned to take the examinations of Master's and Honor's final year examinations in person after reopening its residential dormitories in the first week of October.
Ahead of the plan, the hall administrations have been asked to prepare the halls for the students by September 10 and the students have been asked to take vaccine by September 15.
However, the authority will consider reopening the halls before the scheduled date if all the students get vaccinated by September 15.
In the meantime, the hall administrations have started conducting renovation activities at the university's Salimullah Muslim Hall, Bijoy Ekattor Hall, Kabi Jasim Uddin Hall, Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall and at some other halls.
Workers are painting the walls with different colours, installing hand washing basins, cleaning the rooms and repairing canteens. Around 90 percent works at some of the halls have already been completed.
The grant for the renovation of the halls has come from the Prime Minister's Office.
In addition, after the opening of the university, to reduce the health risks of students, only legal students will be allowed to stay in the halls. Those who do not have studentship will not be able to stay in anyway.
Convener of the Provost Standing Committee and Provost of Bijoy Ekattor Hall Prof Abdul Bashir told this correspondent that a number of basins had been installed at the gate of the hall as part of the preparation.
"Hall room, canteen room and reading room are under renovation. As per the instructions of the university, it will be fully ready by September 10. The students will get a beautiful and healthy environment to study," he said.
Regarding Ganarooms, he said there will be no more such rooms in the halls.
"No more students will sleep on the floor rather we will allocate a bed for them through a planned management. We will ensure quality rooms as well," he added.
Besides, a committee has been formed to implement Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in the light of the World Health Organization (WHO) and national policy to ensure the health protection of teachers, students and staffs.
The committee has been formed with Pro Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad as Convener and Proctor and Member Secretary of Provost Standing Committee, Prof AKM Golam Rabbani as Member Secretary.
Prof Rabbani said they will conduct all of those procedures with the opinion of the experts.
The committee has set many health awareness programmes to prevent coronavirus infection.
Regarding the policy, Prof Rabbani further said three issues - wearing mask all the time when outside the room, maintaining physical distance and washing hands repeatedly with soap - had been made mandatory.
He said necessary facilities will be provided in different buildings for this purpose.
He added that the policy has been prepared not only for halls but also for classrooms, departments, faculties, laboratories, libraries, dining rooms and so on.
Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said they will fix the date to reopen the university after September 15 considering Covid-19 situation and the percentage of students who are under vaccination programme.
Notable, the schools and colleges across the country are set to reopen on September 12.


