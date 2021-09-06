

Bangladesh Commerce Bank opens 2 new sub branches

The inauguration programme was presided by Omar Farooque Managing Director and CEO of the Bank. Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Dr. Engr. Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury was present and inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest.

