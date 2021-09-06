AB Bank inks deal with MetLife



AB Bank Limited signed a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with MetLife on Sunday. This MoU has been signed for the preparedness of Bancassurance. President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited, Tarique Afzal and Chief Executive Officer of MetLife M Ala Uddin Ahmad signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, says a press release.Deputy Managing Director Abdur Rahman and Mahmudul Alam of AB Bank, Jafar Sadeq Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director and Chief Distribution Officer Muhammad Asif Shams, EVP, Head of Bancassurance of MetLife along with other senior officials from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.