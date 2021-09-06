

EBL joins BIDA’s one stop service

BIDA signed similar MoU with 4 other organizations to provide nine services to local and foreign investors. Under the MoU, EBL will offer Online Bank Account Opening service through BIDA.

BIDA Executive Chairman Md. Sirazul Islam, Executive Member Mohsina Yasmin, Director General Nikhil Kumar Das and Director Jibon Krishna Saha Roy and were present at the ceremony among others.

























