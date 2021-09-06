

MBL opens 8 new sub-branches

Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened the banking activities of the eight sub-branches virtually by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the Head Office of the bank.

Eight sub-branches are Pallabi sub-branch and Mohammadi Homes sub-branch in Dhaka, Birol sub-branch in Dinajpur, Thakurgaon road sub-branch in Thakurgaon, Ershadnagar sub-branch in Gazipur, Parbatipur sub-branch in Dinajpur, Palashbari sub-branch in Gobindaganj, Gaibandha and Singra sub-branch in Natore.

A.S.M. Feroz Alam Vice Chairman; M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; M. Amanullah and Mohammad Abdul Awal Directors joined the programme virtually.

Deputy Managing Directors Shamim Ahmed and Hasne Alam, Invited guests and valued customers of the bank, eight HOBs of controlling branch of the sub-branches, in-charges of the sub-branches, Regional Heads and senior executives were connected virtually on the occasion.



























