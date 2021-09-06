Video
Monday, 6 September, 2021
Business

India services sector expands at fastest pace

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021

NEW DELHI, Sept 4: Activity in the country's crucial services sector rebounded in August and expanded at its fastest pace in 18 months as the pandemic receded, vaccine access improved and restrictions were being lifted across the country, a survey showed on Friday. At 56.7 in August, up from 45.4 in July, the India Services Business Activity Index was above the 50.0 neutral threshold for the first time in four months.
Companies indicated that the reopening of several establishments and increased consumer footfall boosted sales, which in turn supported the first expansion in output in four months and a rebound in business confidence.
The data showed that firms had ample capacity to deal with rising new orders, however, which was a factor that prevented job creation, according to the IHS Markit India Services PMI. The survey is compiled from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of around 400 service sector companies.
"The Indian services sector bounced back in August, led by the reopening of several establishments and improved client confidence due to growing vaccine coverage. A substantial pick-up in domestic demand underpinned the strongest monthly increase in new business for over eight-and-a-half years and renewed growth of activity," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.
"Service providers foresee a brighter outlook, with firms indicating that the economic recovery could be sustained if restrictions continue to be lifted and further waves of contamination can be avoided. This was a notable turnaround in confidence from July, when companies were pessimistic towards growth prospects," said De Lima.
The services sector had been hit hard by the pandemic as the curbs imposed to prevent the spread of the virus prompted businesses to shut down.    -TNN


